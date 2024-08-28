Dolokoto proud to wear jersey

Fiji Water Flying Fijians prop Mesulame Dolokoto says donning the white and representing the country again has was an honor.

The 24-year-old spoke about how he still gets excited to hear his name being called out during selections and has learned not to take this duty of representing the country for granted.

Dolokoto played an important role in helping his side with their 42-16 win over Manu Samoa in their opening match of the Pacific Nations Cup last week, and he hopes to make the team again for Tonga next Friday.

“It’s good to be back, it’s always an honor to hear your name called out in the squad. You never take it for granted because you won’t be here for very long, you’ll never know because one time you’ll be in and another time you’ll be out. So, once I’m in the squad, I’m always taking my chances, putting my right foot forward, and hopefully doing the jersey justice.”

He adds that not only does representing the country an honor for him, but he is proud to put his hand up for selection whenever he is needed.

The side is now preparing for their next match against Tonga, which will be held in Nuku’alofa next Friday.