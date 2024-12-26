Doge wishes Fijians well during this festive season

This festive season, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua takes a moment to reflect on the incredible support of their fans, celebrating how far they’ve come with the backing of the best supporters in the world.

Some of the players have shared their heartfelt well-wishes, spreading joy to everyone celebrating this festive season.

Mesake Doge delivers a sincere message and shares his anticipation for the fans’ continued support in the season ahead.

Article continues after advertisement

“To all the fans out there and Fiji, firstly i would like to thank you for always backing us up and being with the boys during good and bad times. This festive season, the Drua players out here and from our families to yours we would like to wish you all the best.”

Doge looks forward to the backing of the supporters next season as well.

The Drua will meet the Brumbies first on February 15th at 3.35pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.