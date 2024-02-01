Derenalagi to lead Drua

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Olympic gold medalist Meli Derenalagi will captain the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

The Nawaka man who was part of the Flying Fijians team to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France has been part of the Drua since its inception.

Drua head coach Mick Byrne says Derenalagi is no stranger to the role having been the captain last season and they look forward to seeing him take on the challenge once again this year.

Byrne says as a young leader, the 25 year old have learned a lot from last season, and are confident he’ll continue to grow as the team progresses through the competition.

Derenalagi will be strongly supported by the leadership of Mesake Doge, Tevita Ikanivere and Iosefo Masi.

He has made 19 appearances for the Drua since his debut in 2022.

The 25-year-old has recorded two tries in Super Rugby Pacific and was the Drua’s 2023 Drua Try of the Year award recipient after his season-defining try against the Hurricanes last year.

Derenalagi will lead the Drua in their trial in Canberra this Saturday against the ACT Brumbies.