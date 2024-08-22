Debut for Karawalevu and Momo

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will have two debutants in its starting 15 tomorrow against Samoa at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva for their Pacific Nations Cup opener.

Fijian Drua winger Epeli Momo starts on the left wing while Vuate Karawalevu gets the nod at fullback.

Moses Sorovi and Apisalome Vota are also set to get their first Test caps off the bench.

As predicted Olympic Games silver medalists Iosefo Masi and Selesitino Ravutaumada are back.

Masi teams up with Inia Tabuavou in the midfield while Frank Lomani and Caleb Muntz completes the backline.

Haereiti Hetet, captain Tevita Ikanivere and Samua Tawake are the starting front row with Isoa Nasilasila and Temo Mayanavanua as locks.

The loose forwards are Meli Derenalagi, Kitione Salawa and Elia Canakaivata.

The replacements are Mesulame Dolokoto, Peni Ravai, Eroni Mawi, Ratu Leone Rotuisolia, Albert Tuisue and Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula.

The Flying Fijians had their captain’s run at Albert Park in Suva today.

They’ll play Samoa at 6pm tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports channel.