Deans final operations to run smoothly: Muamua

The Vodafone Super Deans final is expected to sail smoothly tomorrow in the final.

The organizers and participating schools are currently meeting to discuss a strategy for ensuring the program runs smoothly.

According to Vice President Admin Savenaca Muamua, the organizers are prepared for the final day of the competition and hope that everything goes as planned.

‘Our preparation for our final tomorrow is almost nearing completion. We are just tidying up the bits that need to be tidied up for our briefing in the afternoon with the teachers and the teams that have already arrived in Suva. So as I speak to you we are almost nearing the completion of our preparation.’

Muamua goes on to say that history is expected to be made tomorrow, he sends his best wishes to the two teams in all grades that will compete for the 2023 national Deans title.

The Deans final is expected to begin at 8.10 a.m. with the final of the Under-14 grade at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The main U18 final will kick off at 5.35 pm between Queen Victoria School and Natabua High School.

You can watch all the matches LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel.