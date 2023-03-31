Dawai scores as Highlanders win over Moana Pasifika

Action from the Highlanders vs Moana Pasifika match [Source: 1News]

Fiji born Mosese Dawai scored a try to help Highlanders beat Moana Pasifika 45 – 17 at Mt Smart Stadium tonight to record their third consecutive Super Rugby Pacific victory.

This was the competition newcomers sixth consecutive defeat of the season as they scored the opening try via skipper Solomone Funaki after only five minutes – the home side were down only 17-19 at halftime but again let it slip after the break.

In front of a small crowd, the Highlanders scored through Pari Pari Parkinson and Sam Gilbert, before Moana re-took the lead thanks to powerhouse centre Levi Aumua’s try from a cut back close to the line.

But loose forward Hugh Renton put the visitors ahead again as the Highlanders, led by Aaron Smith, who was playing his 350th first class game (and 178th Super Rugby match), they had too much quality and experience for Moana.

Folau Fakatava was an excellent replacement for Smith, the livewire halfback immediately into the action and making the final passes for tries for wing Mosese Dawai and loose forward Mikaele-Tu’u.

