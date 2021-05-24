Home

Rugby

Dawai out, Smith returns as captain

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 28, 2022 11:30 am
Mosese Dawai (From Left), Aaron Smith.

Highlanders winger Mosese Dawai will not feature for the side on Saturday against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The former Super Rugby champions have named its side with Dawai missing out but All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith is back as captain.

Daniel Lienert-Brown, Andrew Makalio Jaermaine Ainsley are in the front row with Bryn Evans and Sam Caird as locks.

Article continues after advertisement

Chrisitian Lio-Willie, Billy Harmon and Marino Mikaele Tu’u are the loose forwards.

Mitch Hunt is at flyhalf with the midfield combination of Fetuli Paea and Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

The back three have the likes of Scott Gregory and Sam Gilbert on the wings and Connor Garden-Bachop at fullback.

The Highlanders face the Drua at 4:35pm and tickets are still available at selected Jacks of Fiji outlets, Post Fiji and Fiji Sports Council.

