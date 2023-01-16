Dave Rennie sacked as Eddie Jones named new Wallabies coach

Dave Rennie [left] and Eddie Jones [Source: Fox Sports]

The Wallabies have sacked coach Dave Rennie with immediate effect, announcing that Eddie Jones will replace him for the 2023 World Cup in a stunning development.

Jones has signed a five-year deal, with Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan confirming the news in a statement to The Sydney Morning Herald on Monday morning.

“It is a major coup for Australian Rugby to have the best coach in the world return home to coach the iconic Wallabies and to oversee the Wallaroos program,” McLennan said.

“Eddie’s deep understanding of our rugby system and knowledge of our player group and pathways will lift the team to the next level.

“Eddie instinctively understands the Australian way of playing Rugby – this represents an opportunity to secure a coach of immense expertise and experience at the biggest competitions, and we did not want to miss it.”

Jones, meanwhile, said in a statement to The Herald that he was looking forward to a “wonderful opportunity” to return to Australia and lead the Wallabies into the future.

“It is going to be an immense period for Australian Rugby — as a proud Australian, it is a great honour to be able to come home and lead the national team during these years,” he said.