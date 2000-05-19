Daugunu re-signs with Reds and Wallabies through to 2027

[Source: Queensland Reds/Facebook]

Rugby Australia and the Queensland Reds have confirmed that dynamic back Filipo Daugunu has inked a new deal that will see him remain in Australian rugby through to the end of 2027.

The 30-year-old, who returned to Ballymore ahead of the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific campaign, has been in scintillating form for the Reds this season, showcasing his trademark pace, power, and versatility across the wing and midfield.

Originally from Labasa Fiji Daugunu relocated to Brisbane in 2017 and quickly made his mark with Queensland Country in the National Rugby Championship.

His explosive performances earned him a Reds call-up, debuting in Super Rugby the following year.

Daugunu made his Wallabies debut in 2020, scoring a try in the drawn Test against the All Blacks in Wellington. He featured in five of Australia’s six Tests that year, during a campaign heavily disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He re-emerged on the international scene under Joe Schmidt in 2024, scoring a brilliant double against Wales in Melbourne before injury cut short his campaign during the clash against South Africa in Brisbane.

The electric back has 11 Test caps to his name and has turned out 78 times for the Reds in Super Rugby Pacific. His re-signing adds to a growing list of key players committing to the Wallabies’ long-term plans ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup on home soil.

Wallaby No. 931 was thrilled to extend his stay in Queensland.

“I’m happy and blessed,” Daugunu said. “It’s great to stay in Brisbane with the Reds for two more years. I always say it’s home for me because it’s where professional rugby started for me. I’d love to be involved in the British & Irish Lions Series with the Wallabies, but the most important thing is to play well for the Reds and help get us two wins at home heading into finals. Hopefully that puts me in a good position.” The Lions only tour here every 12 years, so it would be really special to be part of that.”

Rugby Australia Director of High Performance Peter Horne welcomed the news.

“Filipo has been in great form for Queensland during this year’s Super Rugby Pacific season and we’re pleased he has re-committed to Australian Rugby for a further two years. His versatility is a real strength and we look forward to seeing him continue to develop.”

Queensland Reds Head Coach Les Kiss echoed the sentiment, praising both Daugunu’s playing ability and off-field impact.

“Filipo is an outstanding person in our locker room. On top of the versatility and presence he’s brought to the backline this year, his experience is highly valued.”

Meanwhile, Daugunu’s Queensland Reds team will host the Fijian Drua for their final Super Rugby match next Saturday at 9.35pm at Suncorp Stadium.

You can watch this match LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.