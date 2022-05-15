Crusaders next for Drua

[Source: Planet Rugby]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have two games left to play in this Super Rugby Pacific season.

Next week they’ll play Crusaders at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.

The Drua is 11th on the standings with 11 points and the Crusaders sit in third place with 43.

Article continues after advertisement

Our Drua’s last match is against the Chiefs at Churchill Park in Lautoka on the 28th of this month.

Drua Head Coach, Mick Byrne says the next 12 months are vital for them.

“We just got to learn those moments we’re in our early stages of growth and it’s something that we continue to work on and I will say that it’s something the boys continue to work on.”

The Drua takes on Crusaders at 7:05pm next Friday.