Crusaders Crush Blues at Eden Park

The Crusaders have further dented the Blues’ title defence with a 42-19 win at Eden Park.

The Crusaders dominated after an early scare, securing a commanding win over the Blues.

Despite James Mullan setting up Dalton Papali’i for the first try, the Crusaders hit back through Kyle Preston. Chay Fihaki then sliced through the Blues’ defense to put the visitors ahead.

Tamaiti Williams powered over to extend their lead, and with Taha Kemara’s kicking and Fihaki’s second try, the Crusaders took full control.

A yellow card for Laghlan McWhannell allowed Tom Christie to capitalize, and though Marcel Renata gave Blues fans a moment of hope, late tries from Macca Springer and Will Jordan sealed the Crusaders’ dominant victory.

In other results, the opportunistic NSW Waratahs have snapped a 13-match losing streak to the Brumbies with a dramatic 25-23 win.

The Queensland Reds’ scrum has powered a season-defining comeback win over the Highlanders that was 12 years in the making.

Meanwhile, the Drua will be out looking once again for an away win as they take on the Force at 6.05pm tomorrow in Australia.

