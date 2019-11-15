Cotter praises Humble Fijian Players

Fijian rugby players are known the world over for their humble virtues and Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter is hoping this will help win games.

Having previously coached a star Fijian Players in the French Top 14, the New Zealander is relishing the idea of working with a whole team of them.

Cotter says building player’s confidence is top of the agenda for the former Scotland Coach.

“I like that fact that they are humble. I think we need to get that confidence of this players by being honest and being transparent. Once you gain this players confidence they will do anything and they can win games.”

The Fiji Ruby Union and Vern Cotter is also keeping tabs on overseas players that have transferred to other clubs.