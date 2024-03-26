Consequences for ill-discipline: Byrne

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Discipline continues to be a main area of concern for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

The side conceded 14 penalties and copped two yellow cards in the 39-36 golden point win against the Waratahs in Lautoka last week.

Coach Mick Byrne says the team cannot afford to make the same mistakes each week, as this could count against them this season.

Article continues after advertisement

“Especially those avoidable penalties and it was disappointing that part of the second half where we gave away some of those. It’s been the focus this week and we’ve brought some consequences into training and we’re putting into it to help our players develop some good habits around their discipline.”

The Drua will host the Western Force on Saturday at 1:05pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka in a double header, alongside the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women.

You can watch the live coverage of the Fijian Drua and Fijian Drua Women’s matches on FBC Sports HD Channel.