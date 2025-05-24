Cokanasiga and Bath wins European Challenge Cup

[Source: BBC Sport]

Former England winger, Joe Cokanasiga, helped Bath clinched their first European title in 17 years with a commanding display against French side Lyon in the Challenge Cup final in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Bath won 37-12 after scoring four tries to two.

Cokanasiga started on the right wing as the Premiership league leaders survived first-half ill-discipline with two players being shown a yellow card as Bath led 17-5 at the break.

The game marks the start of what could be an era-defining three weeks for Bath, who remain on course for a historic treble this season.

They won the Premiership Rugby Cup in February and are heavy favorites to win the Premiership title for the first time since 1996 after securing top spot with three rounds of games to go to cruise into the play-off semi-finals.

