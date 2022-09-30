Coaches and sons in NRL Grand Final

[Source: NRL]

Paramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur and his Penrith Panthers counterpart Ivan Cleary are set to rewrite the NRL history books in Sunday night’s Grand Final.

Both coaches have their sons in the match day playing squad.

Jacob Arthur is on the bench for the Eels while Panthers playmaker and captain Nathan Cleary will wear the number seven jersey.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to nrl.com, Brad Arthur says he turned to Ivan Cleary for advice last year when faced with the unique situation of coaching his then rookie son in the pressure-cooker of the NRL.

He adds it was a tough decision to introduce his son into the team but he just thought he’d reach out to the Panthers coach who gave him a bit of advice around it.

For coach Cleary, Sunday will mark his third consecutive year in charge of his son, but the former Panthers’ fullback said coaching Nathan is “still extremely special” today.

The Panthers host the Eels at 8:30pm on Sunday and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel