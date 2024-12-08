Cardiff twice surrender lead in Lyon loss

[Source: BBC]
Cardiff twice let the lead slip as they were edged out by Lyon in the European Challenge Cup.
Josh Adams and Danny Southworth gave the visitors a 14-5 lead inside 15 minutes at Stade Matmut de Gerland.
But Ethan Dumortier, with two, Alfred Parisien and Yanis Charcosset all responded for Lyon to clinch a bonus point.
Article continues after advertisement
Ellis Bevan and Gabriel Hamer-Webb struck again for Cardiff to lead for a second time in the second half.
But a failed restart saw Esteban Gonzalez slide over before Lyon closed out the victory with late penalties.
Two-time cup winners Cardiff, who showed 11 changes from their last league match, had the consolation of a bonus point while Lyon, struggling in the Top 14, ended a five-game losing run.
Advertisement