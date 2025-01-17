Captain Damm eager for historic match against Drua

Rugby FC LA captain Jason Damm says his team is honored and excited to take part in a historic clash against the Fijian Drua at Churchill Park in Lautoka next weekend.

The match, the first-ever preseason meeting between a Major League Rugby (MLR) team and a Super Rugby franchise, promises to be a unique and thrilling encounter.

For Damm, it’s an opportunity not only to challenge his team but to experience the passion of Fijian rugby firsthand.

“It’s super exciting. It’s the first of its kind, this crossover between MLR and Super Rugby. Anytime you get to face opposition like the Drua, especially in Fiji, it’s an honor. It’s an incredible experience and a challenge for us, and the whole team is looking forward to it.”

With only a few weeks of preparation under their belts, Rugby FC LA is focused on working hard as a team and delivering an exciting performance.

Visiting Fiji for the first time, Damm praised the warm welcome his team has received and encouraged fans to turn out for the game.

The match between Rugby FC LA and the Fijian Drua will be held next Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.