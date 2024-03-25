Cama happy with Marist 7s outing

New Zealand 7s coach Tomasi Cama Junior

New Zealand 7s coach Tomasi Cama Junior is certain his players will come out for the better having participated the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s in Suva over the weekend.

The Kiwis settled for the bronze medal in the 48th edition of the tournament but Cama says the players will have gained a whole lot more from the experience.

“It was late notice for us and we’ve got a lot of young boys in the squad and players that are coming back from injuries so we decided to come here because it is a good place for us to learn and to prepare us for Hong Kong 7s. I was very pleased with how we played this weekend and we will now go back and take the lessons we have learnt from here and step up when we go to Hong Kong.”

New Zealand are pooled with Great Britain, USA and World Sevens Series leaders Argentina.

The Fiji Airways Men’s7s side is in Pool A with France, Australia and Canada.

The Hong Kong 7s will be held next weekend.