Byrne welcomes new recruit prospects

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne is thrilled about the prospects of recruiting new players.

Just yesterday, the franchise made two significant signings from the Fiji Under-20 team: flyhalf Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula and outside back Epeli Waqaicece.

Byrne emphasizes the efforts they have put into establishing a professional setting, and he finds it remarkable to secure players who have shown potential elsewhere.

“We’ve been able to progress players through the island into the Drua and into the Flying Fijians, and now they are on the global stage representing their country at the World Cup, and it does not get any better than that for a young man growing up on the islands. That’s exciting times for all of us to see that, and it’s very satisfying from a coaching perspective and a staff perspective when we see them enjoying themselves, getting better, and also having success on the field.”

He further expresses his excitement about working with and nurturing players who possess innate talent.

The camp for the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific is scheduled to commence in October.

Meanwhile, the Fijian Drua will have seven home games next season.