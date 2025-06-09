Byrne targets depth as Fiji plan for Rugby World Cup

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are turning their focus to long-term planning as the 2027 Rugby World Cup format introduces a shorter three-match pool stage followed by a Round of 16, increasing the importance of player management and squad depth.

The revised structure means teams that advance will still face four high-pressure matches before reaching the quarterfinals, placing added emphasis on recovery and rotation.

Head coach Mick Byrne says this reality will shape Fiji’s preparation.

“You’ve got to make sure that by the time you get to the quarters, you’ve still played four games,” he said. “It’s difficult to play four test matches in a row, especially at a World Cup where the heat is on.”

Byrne added that Fiji will need a well-balanced and well-managed squad, noting that players will arrive after full club seasons.

“Some may be carrying niggles or heavy minutes, so there’s a wide range of sports science considerations in selecting and managing our World Cup squad.”

Fiji is grouped with Argentina, Spain and Canada in Pool C.

