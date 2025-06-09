Byrne targets better discipline and execution

FIJI Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne

FIJI Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne says the discipline to stick to their system is an area they can improve on, but overall, the key areas highlighted which are discipline, execution and decision making remain major focuses for their growth.

This was Byrne’s response when asked if the northern tour revealed any gaps in conditioning, discipline or decision making after the team arrived in Nadi this morning.

He says there were moments where execution and decision making slipped against England.

“It is probably to be expected a little bit when you first come together after such a long period of time away. That team that went out against England had not played together since July. A lot of those players had not been in the side since July.”

He adds that while they anticipated some challenges in execution and decision making, there were still positive signs.

Byrne says discipline was also an issue, pointing to a couple of yellow cards, some of which he believes were questionable.

He highlighted Selestino Ravutaumada’s yellow card against England, saying the winger had actually jumped for the ball which made the call disappointing.

Byrne says the discipline to remain connected to their system is an area they must sharpen, but overall, the main areas raised which are discipline, execution and decision making are crucial for the Flying Fijians as they continue to grow.

