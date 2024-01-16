Butler creates history for PNG women’s rugby

[Source: Supplied]

Women’s rugby in Papua New Guinea is on the right path after the historic signing of Joanne Butler to the ACT Brumbies for the upcoming Super W season.

The 23-year-old from Korere Village in Rabaul, has been offered a scholarship to join the Brumbies and is the first PNG woman to have a professional rugby contract.

This historic achievement is the result of a joint partnership between Oceania Rugby, World Rugby, Rugby Australia, and the Australian government’s PacificAus Sports program.

Butler has replaced the injured Samoan representative, Fa’alua Tugaga, with her selection marking a significant milestone for the sport in the region.

She will have the opportunity to play against some of Oceania’s best teams including defending Super W champs, the Fijiana Drua.