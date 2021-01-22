Busy season ahead for Suva touch rugby

The Suva Touch Rugby association is anticipating a busy 2021 season with the number of events planned for this year.

The association aims to hype up their competitions to arouse more interest from potential players and clubs.

Vice-president Savenaca Vocea says they’ve planned various tournament and competitions to help keep the players engaged in the sport.

“We have a couple of one-day tournaments that’s planned. We have the season on the second half of the year and we’re also liaising with Nadi Touch for their one-day tournaments whereby we can always come back and forth playing between clubs of each regions.”

He says they are encouraging competitions against teams from other clubs to help the player’s up-skill themselves.

The association currently have 18 active member clubs.