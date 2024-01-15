Bus packages for Drua fans

[File Photo]

Fijian Drua and Fijiana Drua fans now have a chance to travel together as a group and watch the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific games in Lautoka and Suva.

This is after the official launch of bus packages for all home matches this season.

The packages will include return bus transfers from various locations, match tickets and fan goodies like flags and posters.

The Drua bus packages have to be booked as a group of 60, which will allow each group to have one pick-up and drop-off point.

It will be more affordable and convenient for large groups of fans to travel together.

In a statement, the Drua says that leading bus companies in Fiji will transport fans to and from games at both venues.

Fijian Drua chief executive Mark Evans says the idea behind the packages is to ensure as many fans as possible can get to a Fijian Drua match safely and affordably.

Fijian Drua Ticketing Manager Biu Tadranu says they’re encouraging fans to get together as a group and book their bus packages early to secure their seats and ensure a seamless game-day experience.

Details of the package prices for Lautoka and Suva games are on the Drua website.

The Drua hosts the Crusaders in its first match at Churchill Park in Lautoka on March 9th.