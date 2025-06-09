Brave Fiji show grit in Pacific Cup loss

[Source: Australian Schools Rugby/Facebook]

The Australian Schoolboys have sealed the Pacific Cup with a 35-10 victory over the Fijian Schoolboys at Viking Park, but the scoreline belies a much stronger showing from the visitors.

After their heavy 61-26 defeat in game one, Fiji lifted their performance significantly in the second test, producing a far more disciplined and determined effort.

The contest was marked by heavy defensive battles and brave goal-line stands from both sides.

Fiji found themselves reduced to 13 men after back-to-back yellow cards for cynical fouls, yet they still managed to break through when prop Esira Livicala powered over for their opening try.

Scrum-half Carter Mucunabitu added a second with a clever dart down the blindside, showing Fiji’s resilience even when the odds were against them.

The Australians, however, proved clinical in the key moments. Centre Glassie Glassie stole the show with a hat-trick of tries, including a solo effort from halfway, while skipper Thomas Haslam and backrower Noah Rylands were also strong.

Replacement half Jeremy Rath and James Finegan added further spark to ensure the hosts held control.

Despite the loss, Fiji will take heart from their improved structure, defensive grit, and ability to compete physically throughout the 70 minutes.

The sharper showing offered a glimpse of their potential as they continue to build towards future international campaigns.

