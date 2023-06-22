Brake foot and goal line drop out for Skipper Cup

Players, coaches and rugby unions in the country have been reminded that the global law variations will be used in the Skipper Cup this year.

Fiji’s top referee Tevita Rokovereni says the variations have now become law and players will need to familiarize themselves with it.

Goal line dropout will be one of the laws introduced in the Skipper Cup for the first time and Rokovereni says it’ll be applicable in three different cases.

Article continues after advertisement

“The first one if the ball is knocked into in goal then we have a goal-line dropout, if there’s a held up in goal then we’ll have a goal-line dropout, lastly if the ball is grounded from a kick in general play that would be a goal line dropout also.”

Rokovereni says the other is the brake foot law which is very handy during a scrum.

“So the brake foot is basically to prevent axial loading on the hookers so we need the hooker’s foot to come up during crouch and bind calls and on set it can move back, the main reason is just for safety.”

Axial loading is the pressure that hookers put on their necks and their vertebra in a scrum, they’re taking the weight of their whole pack.

The new law will help in having a gap and create stability.

Meanwhile, the Skipper Cup kicks off on July 8th.