Rugby

Blues chasing first final in 18 years

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 11, 2021 4:18 pm
[Source: The Blues]

The Blues are 80 minutes away from playing their first Super Rugby final in 18 years.

Tomorrow they’ll host Tevita Kuridrani’s Western Force and a bonus point victory would clinch a home final for the Blues who are at the top of the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman ladder.

Even any sort of a win should also get them there, with a healthy point difference edge.

Article continues after advertisement

The Blues last played for a spot in a final in the 2011 semi against the Queensland Reds in Brisbane.

Speaking to Stuff, head coach Leon MacDonald says they have focused on doing the basics well, playing at the right end of the field and defending with equal parts of aggression, pride and accuracy.

Only the five New Zealand teams have a chance of making the final.

There will be three games tomorrow with the Rebels playing Crusaders at 4:35pm, the Blues and Force meet at 7:05pm followed by the Waratahs and Chiefs match at 9:45pm.

Meanwhile, tonight at 7:05, Filipo Daugunu’s Reds meet the Hurricanes while Jona Nareki and the Highlanders takes on the Brumbies at 9:45pm.

