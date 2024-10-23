Black Pearl’s daughter ready for Bulikula debut

Ilisapeci Bari

Nineteen-year-old Ilisapeci Bari is following the footsteps of her dad, “The Black Pearl”, Manasa Bari.

However, Ilisapeci will be representing her family and nation in rugby league.

Ilisapeci has been named in the starting side for the Fiji Bulikula to take on Cook Islands in round two of the Pacific Bowl at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this weekend.

Her dad, Manasa Bari who also played Super Rugby for the Highlanders, was part of the Fiji 7s side that lifted the Melrose Cup for the first time in 1997.

The Tavua lass says there will be a lot of expectations from her, but she is adamant to stamp her mark on the field.

“Yes a lot of pressure but just having that support from the family, them behind me like them on the field cheering for me motivates me as well.”

Ilisapeci currently plays for the Canterbury Bulldogs side in the Tarsha Gale Cup in Australia, and she is excited to carry on her father’s legacy on the rugby turf.

The Bulikula will face the Cook Islands in a World Cup Qualifier at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 6pm on Saturday.

At 8:10pm, the Vodafone Fiji Bati meets Cook Islands and both games will air live on FBC Sports.

Also on Saturday at 4pm, the Fiji Residents hosts Samoa Residents.