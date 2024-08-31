Big win for Samoa in PNC

[Source: Manu Samoa/ Facebook]

Samoa thumped Tonga 43-17 in round two of the Pacific Nations Cup in Apia yesterday.

After going down to the Fiji Water Flying Fijians last week, the Samoans delivered in front of their fans with a 17-nil lead at halftime.

Another four tries in the second spell sealed the win for Samoa despite Tonga’s 17 points from two tries and a penalty.

Next Friday the Tongans will host the Flying Fijians while Canada play USA at 1pm on Sunday.

You can watch all PNC games live on FBC Sports.