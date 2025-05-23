Big week for the Nasova family

Iliavi Masori (left), Joji Nasova (right)

It’s been a milestone week for the Nasova family, with both sons securing professional rugby contracts.

Iliavi Masori, younger brother of Fiji men’s sevens winger and Olympic silver medalist Joji Nasova, has signed with French third-division club Racing Club Narbonnais.

The contract runs until 2027, marking a significant step in Masori’s rugby journey.

Masori, who is part of the extended Fiji 7s squad, made his international debut at the LA 7s tournament last month.

His move to France follows several years of standout performances in local tournaments, culminating in his recent national call-up.

Earlier this week, older brother Joji Nasova also made headlines after being signed by the Fijian Drua, adding to the family’s celebratory week.

