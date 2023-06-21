Big dreams for Mana

Former Suva Grammar School Student Aisake Mana [Right] and Eparama Kikau who is a former Marist Brothers High School student are both part of the visiting St.Kirwan academy.

Former Suva Grammar School Student Aisake Mana who was part of the visiting rugby league team from St.Kirwan State Academy in Australia aims to play for North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL one day.

Not many Fijians have played for the Cowboys and the youngster hopes to feature for the club.

Mana who is playing rugby league for the first time in Townsville, was selected from a school rugby union competition in Fiji and is only in his fifth month in Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

He believes that being a part of the academy will help him achieve his dream of becoming an NRL player in the future.

He says that facing his Fijian brothers in two games during their stay in Fiji benefited both Fiji teams.

Mana was thrilled to be in Fiji for a week and thoroughly enjoyed showing his Australian friends around the capital city.

When asked who he would miss the most when they leave for Australia today, he named Malakai, a friend from Suva Grammar School.