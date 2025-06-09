Ben Volavola on Reds move

[Source: Rugby Pass]

Former FIJI Water Flying Fijians flyhalf Ben Volavola says the chance to play under Queensland Reds coach Les Kiss, and join one of Super Rugby’s most exciting backlines, made his 2026 move an easy decision.

The 38-Test fly-half returns to Super Rugby after a stint with Leicester Tigers, adding experience to a stacked Reds playmaking group that already includes Carter Gordon, Tom Lynagh and Harry McLaughlin-Phillips.

Volavola, who remains eligible for Fiji until August 2026 before potentially qualifying for Wallabies selection, said the Reds’ attacking identity drew him in.

“The Reds have always been up there among the Australian teams. They play an exciting, attack-first style with a smart kicking game it’s the way I love to play.”

Volavola joins a powerful squad featuring Fraser McReight, Jeffrey Toomaga-Allen and Harry Wilson, and says Kiss’ leadership was a major factor:

For Queensland, his 200-plus games of experience add yet another weapon to an already loaded roster for 2026.

