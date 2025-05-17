Batiyaka grateful for open door

Benidito Batiyaka

Fiji National Under-18 rugby rep Benidito Batiyaka says it still feels unreal to be part of the national squad.

Batiyaka is one of five players from Bua Central College named in the team, a historic achievement for the school, which is celebrating its first-ever selections to the national Under-18 side.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Batiyaka could not contain his emotions at the thought of making it this far in the sport.

He says the hard work behind the scenes has paid off for the Vuya Bua lad, and now there are big dreams ahead of him.

“Never did I dream that the coach would handpick me to be part of a squad such as this. I have been playing for the past three years that my school has been playing in the league, and I thank God for giving me this talent that is being put to good use.”

Batiyaka believes that this is his calling and is willing to go the extra mile to one day secure a contract overseas.

“I believe my hard work has been paid off well, I’ve been playing with my school and now chosen for this great opportunity, but there are always gaps to fill and in this journey I will lean on to God to carry me through.”

Just like this youngster, Coach Wise Kativerata is urging youngsters out there to always reach out if they know they have what it takes.

The FNRL U18 will host Tonga next Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka as a curtain raiser to the Silktails vs West Tigers clash.

