Rugby

Bati squad to be named today

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

October 8, 2024 6:20 am

The Fiji Bati squad for the Pacific Championship which starts next weekend in Suva will be announced today.

Head coach Wise Kativerata will reveal his squad which is expected to be captained by Melbourne Storm’s Tui Kamikamica.

2024 NRL winner, Sunia Turuva, from the Panthers and West Tigers rep Jahream Bula are expected to compete for the number one jersey.

Other NRL players expected to be named include Maika Sivo, Mikaele Ravalawa, Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau,

Former Wallabies star, Mark Nawaqanitawase may also be called up by Kativerata.

With the unavailability of Brandon Wakeham, Kurt Donoghue is expected to run the show with Koroisau.

The Bati takes on Papua New Guinea next Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium.

You can watch the Pacific Cup and Pacific Bowl live on FBC Sports.

 

