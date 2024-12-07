Baselala hopes for more game time

Philip Baselala with the students of Seaqaqa District School [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Competing against veteran half-backs like Peni Matawalu and Frank Lomani in the upcoming Super Rugby season will be no easy feat for Philip Baselala.

Baselala is looking to get ample game time for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

The former Suva Grammar School student has just recovered from an injury, and excited for the upcoming season.

Simply rubbing shoulders with some of the best players in the country is dream come true for Baselala, who is looking to stamp his mark this season.



Having put in the hard yards during their offseason, the 20-year-old aims to get as much game time as he can for the Drua.

“I’m going to expect a good challenge from those three half-backs, especially from Simi, Frank and Peni. Like I’ve always said I’ll always learn from them, and yeah, I’ll be expecting challenges.”

The Drua will be playing a total of seven home games, with five in Lautoka and two in Suva.