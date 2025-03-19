Army Green out to defend Marist 7s title

Army Green will be out to maintain their status as defending champions when the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament kick starts tomorrow.

This will be the final Fiji Bitter 7s Series tournament for the year and will feature more than 95 teams and more than 1,500 players competing.

Captain Inia Tawalo says defending their title will be no easy feat, but the boys are ready to put their bodies on the line.

The boys have been putting in the hard work over the past few weeks, and are determined to defend their title.

“We have a huge task ahead of us for this tournament, but we are ready to give our all. We’ve been talking together as a team, during our preparations, and we will be treating all our matches like our final match.”

He is also aware that defeating the champions will be a goal for all of their opponents, but they are ready for the challenge.

The Marist 7s will kick start tomorrow at 7 am at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

