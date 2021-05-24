Army football on Sukuna Bowl mission

The Army football team for the annual FMF Ratu Sukuna Bowl competition looks to break its three-year drought.

The side last won the title in 2018 defeating a star-studded Police side 2-nil, but was not able to taste victory again thereafter.

For this year’s campaign, the Delainabua men have been boosted with a timely donation from the Chinese Defense Attaché Senior Colonel, Yu Ke.

The donation consisted of soccer balls, carry bags, water bottles, training cones, whistles and goalkeeper gloves.

Army Football President, Lieutenant Alfaaz Mohammed thanked the Chinese DA, adding that the support has lifted the morale of the players.

The Ratu Sukuna Bowl football competition will be held on the 17th of next month at 10am at Albert Park.

The match will be aired live and exclusive on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Fijians can also tune in to the live commentary on Radio Fiji 2 and Mirchi FM Facebook Live.