Army faces uphill battle

The Army rugby team anticipates an uphill battle in defending the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s title in Sigatoka next week.

Team manager Lepani Damuni notes that, despite fielding nearly the same line-up from year’s tournament, the quality of teams they will face this year elevates the competition to a higher level—a challenge the soldiers eagerly anticipate.

“Competition has been pitched at a high standard at the moment with the Fiji Development, New Zealand Development, USA Falcons and also some local teams that have been showing their potential in the local 7s series.”

[Team manager Lepani Damuni]

Damuni says despite the top teams they will be facing, morale is high within camp of a good outing.

He adds former Fiji 7’s squad members Rokoua Rasaku and Inia Tawalo will spearhead Army’s campaign this year.

The men from Delainabua are top seeds in Pool A, which includes Ratu Filise, Pacific Nomads from Australia and Yalovata.

The Coral Coast 7s kicks-off next Thursday at Lawaqa Park.