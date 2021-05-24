Home

COVID-19
Argentina out to move a step further

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 1, 2021 4:41 pm
[Source: Los 7s Pumas Twitter]

Argentina looks to move a level up from where they left off in the first leg of the Dubai 7s tournament.

The Los Pumas settled for third place defeating Fiji in the bronze medal play-off.

Santiago Gómez Cora’s men played with such physicality and this has not gone unnoticed.

Argentina dominated the Dream Team for the first leg with four players making the cut.

This includes, Santiago Alvarez, Tomas Lizazu, Lautaro Bazan Velez, and German Schulz.

The team will have to be on its feet this weekend as pool opponent Fiji will be out to redeem their loss.

Argentina faces Fiji at 1.24am on Saturday.

Before this, the Fiji 7s side faces France on Friday at 5.44pm then Spain at 9.14pm.

The Fijiana 7s side takes on Ireland at 5.22pm, USA at 8.20pm on Friday before meeting Great Britain on Saturday at 8.29pm.

You can watch the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV

