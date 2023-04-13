Another test for Drua forwards

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne believes his forwards have a tough task this weekend against the Brumbies.

The Brumbies have a strong forward pack in the likes of James Slipper, Lachlan Lonergan, Allan Alaalatoa, returning lock Darcy Swain, Rob Valetini, Rory Scott and Pete Samu.

Byrne says the battle will be won up front and his pack will carry the responsibility of leading the team on Friday.

“The challenge for us is to make sure we meet them, especially up front where the game is won. We know that and I thought our forwards started well against the Rebels and we got to see a repeat of that against the Brumbies.”

The Drua head coach adds they understand the Brumbies play a very structured game and are consistent.



For them, Byrne says it’s about sticking to the game plan and what they do best.

The Drua meets the Brumbies on Friday at 9.35pm at GIO Stadium in Canberra.

You can catch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.