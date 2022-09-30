Another season for Moana Pasifika and Digicel

[Photo: Supplied]

Moana Pasifika will again have Digicel Pacific on board in the new Super Rugby Pacific season.

This is after Digicel renewed its sponsorship and have solidified their place on the jersey sleeve for 2023.

Moana Pasifika’s chief executive, Pelenato Sakalia, is thrilled to build on its relationship with the global digital operator and ICT leading services provider to the Pacific region,

Article continues after advertisement

Sakalia says having Digicel as an integral part of their village is particularly significant for Moana Pasifika in 2023 as they strengthen their connection in the Pacific, taking a game to Apia Park on April 14th.

Digicel Regional CEO, Shally Jannif says backing the Moana Pasifika team for another season demonstrates their support for Pacific talent who strive for success in rugby, and they’re excited to see what the 2023 season holds for the side.