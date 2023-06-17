Another milestone for Rokovereni

Tevita Rokovereni.

Fiji Rugby referee Tevita Rokovereni will officiate in the Shute Shield in Sydney.

This is another major achievement for Rokovereni after he had previously been only the second Fijian (after James Bolabiu) to be part to be an official of the World Rugby Men’s Sevens Series.

The 33-year-old referee aspires to excel in the 15’s code, and competing in the Shute Shield will help him prepare for the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy Challenge in Kenya next month.

The Matamaivere, Tailevu native thanked Fiji Rugby Union and Oceania Rugby for helping him realize his dream of officiating in the 15s competition.

He expresses gratitude to the Fiji Rugby Union for providing him with the opportunity and assisting him in shaping his career as a referee.

Rokovereni says that his hard work has paid off and that he is ready to give his all in the Shute Shield.