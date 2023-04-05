Blyth and Uru re-sign with Queensland Rugby

[Source: Queensland Reds]

Blyth has recently returned from an ankle injury after captaining Queensland in last year’s Challenger Series and Japan Tour, while Uru has showcased his versatility in 2023, the backrower playing lock as Queensland battled an injury crisis in the second row.

The pair join Tom Lynagh and Fraser McReight in securing their future at Ballymore for the next two years in recent weeks.

One of six The Southport School products in the Reds squad, Blyth played his junior Rugby at Casuarina Beach Rugby Club in northern New South Wales before finishing his education at the Gold Coast Rugby Nursery.

Blyth was part of now head coach Brad Thorn’s Queensland U20s program and played for the Junior Wallabies in 2017, while he also represented Queensland Country in the National Rugby Championship alongside current teammates Tate McDermott, Liam Wright and Filipo Daugunu.

The 204 cm lock debuted for the Reds in 2018 and is closing in on 50 caps for his state.

Uru was one of the stories of the 2019 NRC, earning a Queensland Reds contract after impressing for Brisbane City and in the StoreLocal Hospital Cup for Easts.

Born in Lautoka, Fiji, Uru played club Rugby in Melbourne before making the move north which paid dividends with a Super Rugby debut in 2020.

Uru has since gone on to play 31 games for Queensland, earning Australia A selection in 2022.