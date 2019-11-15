All Blacks youngster Braydon Ennor re-commits to New Zealand Rugby

One-cap All Blacks prospect Braydon Ennor has re-committed to New Zealand Rugby and the Crusaders on a deal that will see him stay in New Zealand until 2023.

The 22-year-old utility back has featured regularly for the Crusaders since making his Super Rugby debut in 2018 playing a key role from either centre or wing as the Christchurch club added two further crowns to the title they bagged three years ago.

Ennor’s rise through the ranks and impressive form led to a maiden All Blacks call up in 2019, with the former New Zealand U20 star making his test debut off the bench against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Article continues after advertisement

Given his youth and potential, many are expecting the youngster to add a raft of test caps to his international tally, with Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson describing the news as “awesome”.

[Source: Rugby pass]