Action plan vital for women’s rugby

Bridging the gap between men’s and women’s rugby in Fiji is vital.

This was one of the major points highlighted in a Women In Rugby Talanoa session on the weekend in Suva.

This year’s provincial competition has been formatted with a focus on bridging the gap and it will also allow FRU to lift the profile of the women’s game.

High Performance Manager Women’s Rugby believes an action plan is vital.



The Marama Championship, Ranadi, Skipper Cup and Vodafone Vanua will all kick off on the 24th of this month.