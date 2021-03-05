84th minute penalty saves Brumbies

The Brumbies have snatched a memorable 27-24 win over the Melbourne Rebels in Canberra after a monster penalty by reserve scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan in the 84th minute.

Lonergan slotted the penalty from 50 metres out on the angle and in a swirling breeze, to ensure the Brumbies keep their unbeaten record to start Harvey Norman Super Rugby AU.

The Rebels were unlucky to go down with the game seemingly destined for the first-ever Golden Try before Lonergan stepped up for glory.

