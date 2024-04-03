500 tickets left for HK 7s

The 2024 Hong Kong 7s is going to be a sellout which befits the 30th anniversary of the Mecca of 7s at its iconic venue.

Organizers have confirmed that this weekend’s event will be the first sellout since the pandemic.

More than 39,500 of the 40,000 available tickets have been sold, with all remaining tickets expected to be snapped up by fans within the next 24 hours, as the tournament and the city return to their tourist-pleasing best.

This year’s tournament has seen a renewed interest amongst international visitors, with current overseas ticket sales returning to over 40% of totals supported by strong uptake from the UK, Australia and Fiji.

The figure is up from just 23% last year and 3% in 2022 during the pandemic.

Hong Kong 7s starts on Friday and you can watch the Fiji 7s and Fijiana pool games live on FBC TV.