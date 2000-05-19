2025 season more competitive than past seasons: Jackson

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson acknowledged the increasingly competitive nature of Super Rugby Pacific, as the side prepares for their final match of the 2025 season.

With just four wins so far and one round to play against the Queensland Reds, the Drua sit in 10th place and are officially out of the playoff picture.

Reflecting on the tight margins in this year’s competition, Jackson noted how narrow the gap is compared to previous seasons.

“This competition is so tight. We’re going to finish probably only two points below where we were last year and that just shows it.”

In both 2023 and 2024, the Drua finished with six wins and qualified for the quarterfinals, losing to the Crusaders and Blues respectively.

However, this season, the same number of wins hasn’t been enough, underscoring the rise in overall competition levels.

“Two years ago we were in the top eight, this year you’re not. That’s the state of the competition. I love it.”

He believes the structure rewards consistency, and that the top six teams deserve their spots.

The Swire Shipping Fijian will be on bye next week and will return to face the Reds away in the last round of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

