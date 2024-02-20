2024 a year of redemption: Canakaivata

Elia Canakaivata [File Photo]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua flanker Elia Canakaivata says 2024 is the year he redeems himself in the openside flanker position within the squad.

The 27-year-old had a breakout season with the franchise last year, scoring four tries in 15 appearances.

The 2022 World Cup gold medal winner says the mission now for the team is consistent performances throughout the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Article continues after advertisement

“Last year we made a lot of mistakes and we couldn’t maintain our form, we’d win a game in one week and lose badly in the next and this is something we want to avoid this year.”

Canakaivata started in both pre-season hitouts against the Brumbies and Melbourne Rebels and says he is in the best form of his life as an openside flanker.

The Drua will take on the Blues in their opening match on Saturday at 3:35pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports HD Channel.