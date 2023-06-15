$100 and $50 allowance for Warriors not $27

[Source: FRU/ Facebook]

The Fiji Rugby Union has clarified that the Fiji Warriors are paid $100 daily allowance and not $27 as highlighted in its statement earlier today.

It was revealed in the statement that our Warriors side that won the World Rugby Pacific Rugby Challenge in Samoa received daily allowance of $27.

However, the FRU has confirmed to FBC Sports it was a typo error as it should have been $100 while on tour and $50 a day local rate..

The $100 daily allowance for the Fijian Warriors is a rate that came into effect during their recent victorious run at the Pacific Challenge in Apia.

FRU has rectified as it was a typo in the earlier statement.